Blues re-sign Soshnikov to one-year, one-way deal

ST. LOUIS — With 24-year-old forward Nikita Soshnikov having shown signs of intrigue following his acquisition from the Toronto Maple Leafs this past February, the St. Louis Blues have decided to give him an extended look.

The Blues announced on Sunday morning that they’ve agreed to a one-year, one-way deal with Soshnikov, who was acquired from Toronto on Feb. 15 of this year. He had been scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward appeared in 12 regular-season games with the Blues in 2017-18, posting two points (one goal, one assist) and four penalty minutes. Overall, the Nizhny Tagil, Russia, native has dressed in 82 career NHL regular season games between Toronto and St. Louis, accumulating 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and 26 penalty minutes. In international play, Soshnikov has represented Russia on several occasions, including the 2018 IIHF World Championship, where he tallied three assists in four tournament games.