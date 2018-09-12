Blues sign Schmaltz to two-year, $1.4 million deal

The St. Louis Blues continue to strengthen their roster ahead of training camp, signing defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

Schmaltz’s contract is a two-way deal the first year and a one-way the second. He’ll receive $700,000 in the National Hockey League (NHL) and $150,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL) in year no. 1. In the second year, Schmaltz will make $700,000.

Schmaltz, 24, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. The 6’2, 190-pound defenseman split last season between the Blues and the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Schmaltz collected one assist in 13 regular season games with the Blues and 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 31 regular season games with the Rampage.

Schmaltz has posted three assists and 10 penalty minutes in 22 career NHL regular season games, and 84 points (14 goals, 70 assists) and 66 penalty minutes in 144 career AHL regular season games.