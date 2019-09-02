Barbashev returns to Blues on two-year deal

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will have the band almost entirely back together when they begin training camp later this month.

The team announced Sunday night that restricted free agent forward Ivan Barbashev has agreed to terms on a new two-year contract worth an average of $1.475 million per season. With Barbashev’s signing being made official, the club will have 22 of the 23 players who saw playoff action during the Blues’ run to their first-ever Stanley Cup victory back in the fold to begin the 2019-20 campaign. The lone exception is veteran forward Pat Maroon, who signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning late last month.

Barbashev played in 80 regular-season games during the 2018-19 season, posting career highs in goals (14), assists (12) and points (26).

Barbashev also appeared in 25 playoff games, collecting three goals and three assists. His physical presence was key during the Blues’ run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Over 163 career NHL games, all of which have been for the Blues, Barbashev has 26 goals and 25 assists (51 points).