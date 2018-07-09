Blues sign goalie Jordan Binnington to one-year, two-way contract

The St. Louis Blues will retain some of their organizational depth at goalie after signing Jordan Binnington to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 24-year-old was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, 88th overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, Binnington went 17-9-0 in the regular season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Providence Bruins, while he ranked second in the AHL overall with a 2.05 goals-against average and fourth with a .926 save percentage. For his efforts, Binnington earned a selection to the 2017-18 AHL All-Star Game.

Overall, the Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has dressed in 148 career AHL regular season games, logging a 76-50-18 record to go along with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.