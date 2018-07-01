Blues sign forwards Tyler Bozak, David Perron and goalie Chad Johnson

The Blues’ offseason is in full swing with the announcement of three free-agent signings on Sunday.

The Blues signed forward Tyler Bozak to a three-year contract worth $15 million, forward David Perron to a four-year contract worth $16 million and goaltender Chad Johnson to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million.

The 32-year-old Bozak dressed in 81 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, collecting 43 points, including 11 goals and 32 assists. The 6’1, 199-pound forward has spent his entire National Hockey League (NHL) career with the Maple Leafs, including each of the last three seasons as an assistant captain.

Blues fans are more than familiar with Perron who will be enjoying his third stint with the club. The 30-year-old was originally drafted by the Blues, 26th overall, in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Perron’s previous stints with the Blues included a six-year stretch from 2007-2013, as well as 2016-17. Last season, the 6’0, 200-pound forward had a career year. Perron dressed in 70 regular season games for the Vegas Golden Knights, posting a career-high 50 assists and 66 points overall. He also collected nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 postseason games, helping the Golden Knights advance to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

Johnson, 32, appeared in 36 regular season games with the Buffalo Sabres last season, posting a 10-16-3 record along with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .891 save-percentage. The 6’3, 197-pound goaltender was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins, 125th overall, in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. Across eight NHL seasons, including stints with the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Calgary Flames and Buffalo, Johnson has accumulated a 78-61-15 record, a 2.65 goals-against average and a .910 save-percentage. Internationally, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native represented Canada at both the 2010 and 2017 World Championships, earning a silver medal in 2017.