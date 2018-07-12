Blues sign first-round pick Bokk to three-year, entry-level contract

ST. LOUIS — Forward Dominik Bokk, the St. Louis Blues‘ first-round draft pick this year, likely won’t be in a position to help next season’s club the way the team’s numerous other recent acquisitions might. But he should eventually, and now he’s under contract.

The Blues announced Thursday they have signed Bokk, the 25th overall pick of the draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Bokk’s signing comes shortly after the team traded for center Ryan O’Reilly and signed forwards Patrick Maroon, Tyler Bozak and David Perron, along with goaltender Chad Johnson, to free-agent contracts. The moves have helped make the Blues a trendy pick for preseason prognosticators.

Bokk, 18, is a 6-foot-1, 176-pound native of Schweinfurt, Germany.