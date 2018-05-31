Blues sign 2015 draft pick Mikkola to two-year, entry-level contract

ST. LOUIS — Defenseman Niko Mikkola, a fifth-round St. Louis Blues draft pick in 2015, has been signed to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

Mikkola, 22, has been playing in Finland since the Blues took him 127th overall three years ago. The 6-foot-5, 198-pounder spent last season with Tappara in Finland’s SM-liiga, posting 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 54 penalty minutes in 50 regular-season games. He also helped Tappara win silver in the playoffs, where he led SM-liiga with a plus-9 rating. Mikkola has scored 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) and 169 penalty minutes in 171 career SM-liiga games.

Mikkola has represented Finland in several international competitions, including the 2016 U-20 World Junior Championship, when he led Finland to the gold medal.