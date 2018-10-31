Blues roster moves: Husso down (Allen’s OK), Jerabek down, three off IR

ST. LOUIS – Jake Allen is feeling better, which is why the St. Louis Blues could send his backup’s backup back to the Rampage.

The Blues assigned goaltender Ville Husso to their AHL affiliate in San Antonio on Wednesday. Husso had been recalled from the Rampage on Monday, two days after Allen was injured in the Blues’ win over the Blackhawks.

Allen had to leave the game Saturday after a collision with forward Zach Sanford. It had appeared that the Blues might need Husso to back up Chad Johnson, but Allen has recovered sufficiently with four days off between games. He did not skate Monday, but he did so on his own Tuesday and then was a full participant in Blues practice Wednesday.

The Blues host the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, and Allen told reporters Wednesday he could play if needed.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m ready to go. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

In separate moves Wednesday, the Blues also activated forwards Robby Fabbri and Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson from injured reserve and assigned defenseman Jakub Jerabek to San Antonio.

Fabbri (knee), Soshnikov (concussion) and Gunnarsson (knee, hip) are all coming off conditioning assignments with San Antonio. All three could make their NHL season debuts Thursday.

The Blues cleared space for their return by assigning rookie forward Jordan Kyrou and Jerabek to the AHL this week. They had previously sent forward Sammy Blais to San Antonio.

Jerabek, an Oct. 1 trade acquisition from Edmonton, had played in only one game for the Blues this season, posting two penalty minutes.