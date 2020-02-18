Blues send two draft picks to Montreal for defenseman Marco Scandella

ST. LOUIS – Jay Bouwmeester won’t be back with the St. Louis Blues anytime soon. And the reality of that hit home Tuesday.

The Blues placed Bouwmeester, who collapsed on the bench due to cardiac arrest in a Feb. 11 game in Anaheim, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. And the team traded for a veteran defenseman to help compensate for his absence.

The Blue sent two draft picks — a second-rounder this summer and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021 — to the Montreal Canadiens for Marco Scandella, a 29-year-old defenseman and a veteran of 10 NHL seasons.

Scandella has tallied 136 points (42 goals, 94 assists) and 227 penalty minutes in 569 regular-season games with Minnesota, Buffalo and Montreal. He spent his first seven seasons with the Wild, who drafted him in the second round in 2008 and traded him to the Sabres in June 2017. He was with Buffalo for 2 1/2 seasons before being traded to the Canadiens for a fourth-round pick on Jan. 2.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder scored a combined 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 51 games with Buffalo and Montreal this season.

The Blues also assigned defenseman Niko Mikkola to the their AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.