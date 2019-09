The St. Louis Blues assigned seven players to their AHL affiliate Friday, trimming their training camp roster as they move steadily toward the opening of the season Oct. 2.

Heading to the San Antonio Rampage are forwards Cameron Darcy, Zach Nastasiuk, Evan Polei, Nolan Stevens and Alexei Toropchenko and defensemen Jake Christiansen and Rob O’Gara.

The Blues play the third of eight preseason games Friday night at Winnipeg.