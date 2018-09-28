Blues season preview debuts Sunday on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest previews the highly anticipated 2018-19 Blues season in a 30-minute special premiering Sunday, Sept. 30. Blues Season Preview is scheduled for approximately 6 p.m. CT – following the Cardinals Live postgame show.

Scott Warmann hosts the show, which includes an interview with president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong and features on new Blues Pat Maroon and Ryan O’Reilly.

The 2018-19 season starts Thursday, Oct. 4, on FOX Sports Midwest when the Blues host the Winnipeg Jets. Live coverage starts with a one-hour edition of Blues Live pregame at 6 p.m., followed by the game telecast at 7 p.m.

Blues Season Preview on FOX Sports Midwest and streaming on the FOX Sports app

Times Central

Sunday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. or following Cardinals postgame

Monday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.