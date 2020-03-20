Blues prospect Scott Perunovich named a Hobey Baker Award finalist

A St. Louis Blues prospect is a finalist for the most prestigious award in college hockey.

University of Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich was named one of 10 finalists for the 2019-20 Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top player in NCAA hockey, on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound 21-year-old was selected by the Blues with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Perunovich led the Bulldogs with 40 points (six goals and 34 assists) over 34 games this season and posted a plus-18 rating. His point total ranked 13th among all NCAA players, and with the four goals and 28 assists he accumulated over 24 National Collegiate Hockey Conference games, he became the first blueliner ever to lead the conference in points.

The group of finalists will be narrowed down to three on April 2, and the winner of the Hobey Baker Award will be announced on April 10.