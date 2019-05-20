Blues-Sharks Game 6 postgame to air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus

Blues Live will air immediately after Game 6 between the Blues and Sharks on FOX Sports Midwest Plus.
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

FOX Sports Midwest will air its Blues Live postgame show live on FOX Sports Midwest Plus following Game 6 of the Western Conference Final between the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks. The show will also stream live on FOX Sports GO and be joined in progress on FOX Sports Midwest following Cardinals baseball.

The Blues are one win away from their first Stanley Cup Final berth since 1970. Game 6 between the Blues and Sharks at Enterprise Center starts at 7 p.m.; Blues Live postgame on FOX Sports Midwest Plus immediately follows the game.

Blues fans will hear reaction from Blues players and get analysis from the television team that knows the Blues best — John Kelly, Darren Pang, Jamie Rivers, Scott Warmann, Erica Weston and Andy Strickland. Warmann and Rivers anchor from FOX Sports Midwest’s studio at Ballpark Village, while Kelly, Pang, Weston and Strickland report from Enterprise Center.

2019 Western Conference Final: St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks

Day, Date Game Game time Game TV Estimated postgame time Postgame TV Result
Sat., May 11 Game 1 at San Jose 7 p.m. NBC 9:30 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest Sharks 6, Blues 3
Mon., May 13 Game 2 at San Jose 8 p.m. NBCSN 10:30 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest Blues 4, Sharks 2
Wed., May 15 Game 3 at St. Louis 7 p.m. NBCSN 10 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest Sharks 5, Blues 4 (OT)
Fri., May 17 Game 4 at St. Louis 7 p.m. NBCSN 11 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest Blues 2, Sharks 1
Sun., May 19 Game 5 at San Jose 2 p.m. NBC 6 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest Blues 5, Sharks 0
Tue., May 21 Game 6 at St. Louis 7 p.m. NBCSN 10 p.m. Live on FSMW Plus; joined in progress on FSMW
Thur., May 23 Game 7 at San Jose* 8 p.m. NBCSN 10:30 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest
* If necessary