Blues-Sharks Game 6 postgame to air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus

FOX Sports Midwest will air its Blues Live postgame show live on FOX Sports Midwest Plus following Game 6 of the Western Conference Final between the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks. The show will also stream live on FOX Sports GO and be joined in progress on FOX Sports Midwest following Cardinals baseball.

The Blues are one win away from their first Stanley Cup Final berth since 1970. Game 6 between the Blues and Sharks at Enterprise Center starts at 7 p.m.; Blues Live postgame on FOX Sports Midwest Plus immediately follows the game.

Blues fans will hear reaction from Blues players and get analysis from the television team that knows the Blues best — John Kelly, Darren Pang, Jamie Rivers, Scott Warmann, Erica Weston and Andy Strickland. Warmann and Rivers anchor from FOX Sports Midwest’s studio at Ballpark Village, while Kelly, Pang, Weston and Strickland report from Enterprise Center.

2019 Western Conference Final: St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks