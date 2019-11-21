Blues’ Blais to undergo right wrist surgery, miss at least 10 weeks

ST. LOUIS – Injuries have been a theme in recent weeks for the St. Louis Blues, as forward Vladimir Tarasenko underwent shoulder surgery in late October that will keep him out until at least late March, then forward Alexander Steen suffered a left ankle sprain in early November that is expected to keep him out until sometime in December.

More bad news came on Wednesday night, as the Blues announced that forward Sammy Blais Blais will undergo surgery on his right wrist after sustaining an injury during the team’s 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Charles Goldfarb of Washington University Orthopedics, and Blais will be re-evaluated in 10 weeks.

Blais, 23, has been a regular presence among the Blues’ top-six forward group this season and has brought a heavy dose of physicality, leading the team with 70 hits over 20 games while collecting eight points (five goals, three assists) and 10 penalty minutes. Overall, the Montmagny, Quebec, native has accrued 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 63 career regular-season games with the Blues. During the 2019 postseason, Blais tallied a goal and two assists in 15 games, helping the Blues capture the Stanley Cup Championship.

Blais, who is in his third season with the Blues, was drafted in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.