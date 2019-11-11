Blues’ Salute to Military to air on American Forces Network

FOX Sports Midwest’s telecast of the Blues’ annual Salute to Military game will be shown live throughout the world on American Forces Network.

The Blues host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at Enterprise Center. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30, with the game at 7 p.m. The telecast will also include greetings from members of the Missouri National Guard 1175th Military Police Company deployed to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, as well as special graphics.

The Blues’ military night is intended to honor and thank veterans. Blues players will wear special camouflage jerseys during warmups bearing the names of local Navy and Marines who have recently returned from serving our country overseas.