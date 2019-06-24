Blues’ Thomas undergoes wrist surgery, will be evaluated before camp

Forward Robert Thomas was one of the Blues‘ brightest young stars until Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against San Jose, when he suffered an undisclosed injury. He then played in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Boston and was leveled by Boston’s Torey Krug and had to leave the game.

Thomas returned to play Game 6 against the Bruins but was limited to 9:21 of ice time, ending his season one game before the Blues wrapped up the Stanley Cup.

It later was revealed that Thomas had torn a tendon in his left wrist against the Sharks. He underwent successful surgery on the wrist, the Blues announced Monday, and will undergo a full evaluation of the rehabilitation of his wrist before training camp.

Before getting hurt, Thomas, 19, played a big role as a rookie on the Blues’ first Stanley Cup championship team. He had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 70 regular-season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in 21 playoff games.