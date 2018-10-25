Bortuzzo goes on IR while Sundqvist comes off

ST. LOUIS – Whatever Robert Bortuzzo‘s lower-body injury is, it will keep him off the ice for at least two weeks.

The Blues placed the defenseman on injured reserve Thursday. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

In other moves Thursday, the Blues sent defenseman Carl Gunnarsson to their AHL affiliate for conditioning and activated forward Oskar Sundqvist from IR.

Bortuzzo, who opened the season serving a one-game suspension for a preseason hit, sat out St. Louis’ loss at Winnipeg on Monday. He has played five games this season, posting one goal and two penalty minutes.

Bortuzzo’s absence leaves the Blues a bit thin on defensemen, a problem that could be alleviated if Gunnarsson returns soon. Gunnarsson, 31, has been recovering from offseason knee and hip operations but is expected to use his conditioning time with the San Antonio Rampage to prep for an NHL return.

Sundqvist suffered a concussion and other injuries after absorbing a hit to the head by the Capitals’ Tom Wilson in a Sept. 30 preseason game at Washington. Wilson was issued a 20-game suspension that was upheld Thursday by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Sundqvist, 24, is expected to make his season debut when the Blues host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 70 career NHL regular-season games between Pittsburgh and St. Louis, which acquired him from the Penguins in June 2017.