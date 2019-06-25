Blues reveal full 2019-20 regular-season schedule

ST. LOUIS – Something about winning a Stanley Cup that makes anticipation for the next season all the sweeter.

With the release of the St. Louis Blues‘ regular-season schedule Tuesday, fans now can see the who, when and where for every game the Blues will play in defense of their 2019 championship.

The Blues will open the season at home, playing the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, followed by the Dallas Stars — the team they beat in the second round of the 2019 playoffs — three days later at Enterprise Center. They get their first shot at the Boston Bruins, their Stanley Cup Final victim, on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Boston.

Enterprise Center also will host NHL All-Star Weekend from Jan. 24-26.

Click HERE for the complete schedule.