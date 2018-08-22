Blues reveal 2018 Traverse City prospect roster; all games to stream on FSGO

St. Louis Blues fans who want a glimpse of the future — perhaps the not-too-distant future — have two choices Sept. 7-11. They can travel to Traverse City, Mich., to watch the 2018 NHL Prospect Tournament in person. Or they can stream the games live on FOX Sports GO.

The Blues announced their tournament roster and schedule Wednesday.

The Blues will be one of eight NHL organizations participating in the tournament, which will begin with a three-game round robin. Winners of each division will play in the championship game Sept. 11.

The Blues will play in the Gordie Howe Division along with the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Ted Lindsay Division will comprise the Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers.

BLUES SCHEDULE

Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m. vs. Carolina

Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m. vs. Columbus

Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. vs. Chicago

Sept. 11: Championship game (teams TBD)

BLUES ROSTER

Forwards

#18 Dominik Bokk (25th ovr, 2018)

#33 Jordan Kyrou (35th ovr, 2016)

#36 Robert Thomas (20th ovr, 2017)

#37 Klim Kostin (31st ovr, 2017)

#51 Nolan Stevens (125th ovr, 2016)

#52 Erik Foley (WPG, 78th ovr, 2015)

#53 Austin Poganski (110th ovr, 2014)

#54 Adam Musil (94th ovr, 2015)

#59 Mathias LaFerriere (169th ovr, 2018)

#65 Alexei Toropchenko (113th ovr, 2017)

#73 Bobby MacIntyre (undrafted)

#74 Jared Thomas (undrafted)

#83 Tanner Kaspick (119th ovr, 2016)

#84 Peter Abbandonato (undrafted)

#87 Daylon Groulx (undrafted)

Defensemen

#39 Mitch Reinke (undrafted)

#46 Jake Walman (82nd ovr, 2014)

#60 David Noel (130th ovr, 2017)

#61 Sean Allen (undrafted)

#63 Trenton Bourque (175th ovr, 2017)

#72 Joel Lakusta (undrafted)

#75 Tyler Tucker (200th ovr, 2018)

#77 Niko Mikkola (127th ovr, 2015)

Goaltenders

#1 Joel Hofer (107th ovr, 2018)

#85 Evan Fitzpatrick (59th ovr, 2016)