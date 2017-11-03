Blues return goalie Ville Husso to San Antonio

ST. LOUIS — With Carter Hutton now a daddy, the St. Louis Blues have assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Husso, 22, was summoned to St. Louis on Oct. 28 to back up Jake Allen while Hutton, his normal backup, awaited the birth of his first child. Husso did not appear in a game for the Blues.

Husso is 2-1-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in three games with the Rampage this season. He was 13-6-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .920 save percentage with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season.

Husso was a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014.