Blues release regular-season schedule opening Oct. 4 at home

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues on Thursday announced their full 2018-19 regular-season schedule, which begins Thursday, Oct. 4, at home against the Central Division-rival Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues play three games at the Enterprise Center before opening their road schedule Oct. 13 at Chicago.

The Blues will play 26 games within the division, including five each with Chicago and Nashville and four each against Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota and Winnipeg. The team faces each of the other Western Conference teams three times and will play a home-and-home series with each Eastern Conference team.

The longest homestands will be seven games (Oct. 25-Nov. 11) and five games (Dec. 27-Jan. 5). Nineteen home games will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

