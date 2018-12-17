Blues recall Sanford, assign Kostin to Team Russia

ST. LOUIS — Two days after being sent to San Antonio, forward Zach Sanford has been recalled from the St. Louis Blues‘ AHL affiliate.

In addition, the Blues assigned forward Klim Kostin to Team Russia for the 2019 World Junior Championship.

Sanford was in San Antonio long enough to play one game, notching a goal and an assist in a Rampage win. It was his fifth game with the Rampage this season but his first since being recalled by the Blues on Oct. 16.

Sanford, 24, has nine points (four goals, five assists) and 13 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Blues this season.

Kostin, 19, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and 48 penalty minutes in 28 games with San Antonio this season. The 2017 first-round draft pick will be making his third appearance for Team Russia at a World Junior Championship.