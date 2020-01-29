Blues recall Troy Brouwer from San Antonio

Just days after they waived Troy Brouwer, assigned him to the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage and gave him time to make a decision on whether he wanted to report to the minor league squad or become a free agent, the St. Louis Blues have added the veteran forward back to the NHL roster.

Brouwer, 34, was sent down to make room on the active roster for forward Sammy Blais, who made his return from wrist surgery on Tuesday night in Calgary. But with forward Oskar Sundqvist being placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a lower-body injury and forward Mackenzie MacEachern still recovering from a lower-body injury, the Blues had both a need for an extra forward and an open roster spot, triggering the return of Brouwer.

Brouwer, who was not with an NHL organization to begin the season, rejoined the Blues in late November after a successful pro tryout. He has one goal in 10 games this season but had been confined to the press box in the weeks preceding his demotion, as the last game he dressed for was on Dec. 18 against Edmonton. Brouwer, who is in his 14th NHL season, previously played for the Blues in 2015-16, collecting 39 points while playing in all 82 games and scoring one of the most memorable goals in Blues history, the game-winner in Game 7 of the team’s first-round playoff series with the Blackhawks.