Blues recall Brouwer from San Antonio

ST. LOUIS – Veteran forward Troy Brouwer is back with the St. Louis Blues.

With post-trade deadline rosters expanding, the Blues recalled Brouwer from the team’s affiliate in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Brouwer has been in and out — mostly out — of the Blues’ lineup since signing as a free agent on Nov. 20 to help the team deal with multiple injuries. The 34-year-old has one goal in 13 games this season.

Brouwer was assigned to San Antonio on Sunday but did not play with the Rampage before his recall.