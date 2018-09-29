Blues recall seven players from San Antonio to fill out roster for preseason finale

ST. LOUIS — As the St. Louis Blues prepare to wrap up their preseason slate on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Capitals, they’ve recalled seven players who were previously assigned to their AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, to fill out the roster for that contest.

The Blues announced on Saturday afternoon that they have recalled seven players from San Antonio, including forwards Brian Flynn, Klim Kostin, Mackenzie MacEachern and Adam Musil, as well as defensemen Chris Butler, Mitch Reinke and Tyler Wotherspoon.

All seven players previously saw action for the Blues this preseason and participated in the Rampage’s preseason opener on Friday night.