Blues recall Niko Mikkola, place Jay Bouwmeester on IR

The St. Louis Blues placed veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester on injured reserve Wednesday night, one night after he suffered a cardiac episode on the bench during the St. Louis Blues’ matchup with the Anaheim Ducks, which was postponed after he was rushed to a local hospital.

As of general manager Doug Armstrong’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Bouwmeester was “doing very well” but was still hospitalized and undergoing tests in California.

With Bouwmeester sidelined, the Blues recalled rookie defenseman Niko Mikkola from their AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Mikkola impressed while playing his first five NHL games last month, registering an assist with a plus-3 rating.

Mikkola, 23, has two goals and 11 assists over 38 games for the Rampage this season.