Blues recall Mackenzie MacEachern from Rampage

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have recalled Mackenzie MacEachern from San Antonio, putting the 24-year-old forward in position to make his NHL debut whenever Craig Berube pencils him in the lineup.

MacEachern was drafted by the Blues in the third round (67th overall) in 2012. He played three seasons at Michigan State before playing two seasons with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and this season with the Rampage, the Blues’ AHL affiliate.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 31 games with San Antonio.