Blues recall Kyrou, Poganski from San Antonio

It appears that Jordan Kyrou’s time has come.

Kyrou, a high-scoring forward who has been working his way back from knee surgery in April, and forward Austin Poganski, who had been returned to the Blues’ AHL affiliate in San Antonio on Sunday, were recalled from the Rampage on Monday.

The Blues were already one player short of a full roster before forward Zach Sanford suffered an upper-body injury against Toronto on Saturday night. Sanford is not expected to be ready in time for the Blues’ game Tuesday night in Buffalo, leading to the recall of two players.

Kyrou, 21, has been on a scoring binge with the Rampage, collecting 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 16 games. He has 58 points (25 goals, 33 assists) in 64 career AHL regular-season games.

The 2016 second-round draft pick made the Blues’ roster out of training camp in 2018 and played 16 NHL games, tallying three points (one goal, two assists) before being sent to San Antonio, where he suffered a kneecap injury late in the season. Following surgery, he was unable to begin skating until August and spent most of 2019 Blues training camp skating on his own.

Poganski’s brief return to the AHL gave him some needed ice time after being a healthy scratch for all five games of his first NHL call-up. The 23-year-old forward played in Sunday afternoon’s 4-1 San Antonio loss to the Toronto Marlies. A fourth-round draft pick in 2014, Poganski has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with the Rampage this season.

Veteran forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Alexander Steen appear to be getting close to a return, but neither will be available Tuesday.