Blues recall two Jordans (Kyrou, Nolan) from San Antonio

The St. Louis Blues filled open spots on their roster Sunday with the recall of forwards Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan from their AHL affiliate in San Antonio.

Two days earlier, the club had placed forwards Tyler Bozak (concussion) and Robert Thomas (shoulder) on injured reserve.

Kyrou, 20, has been one of the best players for the Rampage this season. He leads the club with 11 goals and 25 points in 26 games, was named the AHL’s Rookie of the Month for December and was selected for the AHL All-Star Classic. Kyrou also has a goal and an assist in 11 games with the Blues this season.

Nolan, 29, also has been a big scorer for the Rampage, tallying 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 30 games. Nolan, a 2018 free-agent signee, previously played with the Kings and Sabres. He had two assists in 11 games in an earlier stint with the Blues this season, giving him 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 372 career NHL regular-season games.