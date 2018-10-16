Blues recall Sanford from San Antonio, assign Thorburn to AHL affiliate

At long last, forward Zach Sanford is with the St. Louis Blues.

Sanford, who was obtained from Washington in the Kevin Shattenkirk trade in February 2017 but hasn’t spent much time wearing a Blues sweater, was recalled from the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage, the team announced Tuesday.

Sanford, 23, played 13 games for the Blues at the end of the 2016-17 season but missed most of last season after injuring his left shoulder in training camp. His only action in 2017-18 came with the Rampage, for whom he scored six points (three goals, three assists) in 17 games.

He had two goals in four Rampage games before his recall. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound left wing has tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) in 39 career NHL regular-season games with the Blues and Capitals.

Sanford takes the roster spot of Chris Thorburn, who was assigned to the Rampage. The 35-year-old forward played less than two minutes against the Blackhawks on Saturday, his sole appearance with the Blues this season.