Blues recall forward Wade Megan for added roster depth

ST. LOUIS — Wade Megan is back with the big club after the Blues recalled the forward from the Chicago Wolves, the team’s AHL affiliate, on Saturday.

Megan has three assists and eight penalty minutes in 10 games with the Wolves this season. He has appeared in one game with the Blues this season, averaging 8:21 on the ice in that game.

The move gives the Blues some extra depth on the roster. Oskar Sundqvist is expected to remain in the lineup after being dinged up in the Blues’ 4-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday. Sundqvist blocked two shots within a matter of seconds and struggled to get back to the bench.

“Sometimes it hurts, sometimes it doesn’t,” Sundqvist said. “Last game, both hurt.”

Blues forward Patrik Berglund could also join the team shortly. Berglund, who hasn’t played this season due to an offseason shoulder injury, accompanied the team on their three-game road trip through Canada. Berglund, as of Saturday, has yet to be activated.