Veteran defenseman Chris Butler, who has spent most of this season with the San Antonio Rampage, has been recalled from the St. Louis Blues‘ AHL affiliate.

Butler, 32, has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 37 games with the Rampage this season. He also has a goal and an assist in 12 games with the Blues.

The St. Louis native has 86 points (14 goals, 72 assists) and 187 penalty minutes in 406 career NHL regular-season games.