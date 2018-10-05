Blues recall Thorburn, assign Mikkola to San Antonio

ST. LOUIS — The day after mustering only one goal in their season opener against Winnipeg, the St. Louis Blues added a body by recalling forward Chris Thorburn from their AHL affiliate in San Antonio.

The player he replaced is a defenseman, Niko Mikkola, who was a healthy scratch against the Jets. Mikkola was assigned to the Rampage.

The Blues opened the season with 12 forwards, the minimum needed to put four lines on the ice. Thorburn, 35, gives them one more piece for the puzzle.

Thorburn scored seven points (one goal, six assists) in 50 regular-season games last year, his first with St. Louis. The 6-foot-3, 231-pounder provides a physical presence for the Blues.

Mikkola, 22, had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 50 regular-season games with Tappara Tampere of SM-liiga last season. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2015.