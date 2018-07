Forward Mackenzie MacEachern, a third-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2012, has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues.

MacEachern, 24, had 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 46 regular-season games with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL last season. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Michigan native has tallied 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 101 AHL regular-season games over the last two seasons.