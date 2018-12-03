Blues put Fabbri, Pietrangelo and Gunnarsson on IR, recall three from Rampage

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues‘ injury woes are getting worse.

The Blues placed three players on injured reserve Monday: forward Robby Fabbri (upper body) and defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) and Carl Gunnarsson (upper body). The move of Gunnarsson is retroactive to Nov. 17.

Reinforcements were summoned from San Antonio in the form of defenseman Chris Butler and forwards Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan, who were recalled from the club’s AHL affiliate.

Gunnarsson has been out since playing Nov. 16 at Vegas, while Pietrangelo and Fabbri were hurt over the weekend. Pietrangelo suffered a hand injury Friday in a win at Colorado. Fabbri injured his shoulder Saturday in a loss at Arizona.

The defense suffers a major blow with Pietrangelo, the team captain, joining Gunnarsson in street clothes. And the Blues will be without a potential offensive force as they struggle to score goals. Fabbri has two goals and two assists in 15 games this season. Pietrangelo has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 24 games.

Of the three, Gunnarsson appears to be closest to a return. General manager Doug Armstrong said Gunnarsson is day to day, while Pietrangelo and Fabbri will be re-evaluated around Christmas.

Butler, 32, has been a frequent fill-in for the Blues over the years. The native St. Louisan is in his fifth season in the organization. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Rampage this season.

Kyrou, 20, opened the season with St. Louis. He had one assist in nine games before being sent to San Antonio, where he has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 14 games. Kyrou, one of the organization’s top prospects, was a second-round draft pick by the Blues in 2016.

Nolan, 29, leads the Rampage with seven goals and 15 points overall in 24 games. A free-agent signee in July, Nolan has played in 361 career NHL regular-season games with the Kings and, most recently, the Sabres.