Blues prospects to be on display next week at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – Want to see the young players who will try to keep the Blues‘ newfound Stanley Cup tradition alive? They’ll be in St. Louis next week.

The Blues will hold 2019 prospect camp from June 25-28 at Enterprise Center. A scrimmage split between four-on-four and three-on-three play will be held each day.

Morning sessions will not be open to the public. The team will release information on how fans can attend camp scrimmages soon.

Click HERE to view the two team rosters.

PROSPECT CAMP SCHEDULE