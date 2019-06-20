Blues prospects to be on display next week at Enterprise Center

Forward Klim Kostin, the Blues' first-round draft pick in 2017, will be among the prospects at camp from June 25-28.
Darren Abate/AHL/Darren Abate Media, LLC/AHL/San Antonio Rampage

ST. LOUIS – Want to see the young players who will try to keep the Blues‘ newfound Stanley Cup tradition alive? They’ll be in St. Louis next week.

The Blues will hold 2019 prospect camp from June 25-28 at Enterprise Center. A scrimmage split between four-on-four and three-on-three play will be held each day.

Morning sessions will not be open to the public. The team will release information on how fans can attend camp scrimmages soon.

Click HERE to view the two team rosters.

PROSPECT CAMP SCHEDULE

Day, Date Time Activity
Tuesday, June 25 10:15 a.m. Team MacInnis on-ice skills and power skating
11:15 a.m. Team Tkachuk on-ice skills and power skating
1 p.m. Goalies on ice
2 p.m. Scrimmage
Wednesday, June 26 10:15 a.m. Team Tkachuk on-ice skills and power skating
11:15 a.m. Team MacInnis on-ice skills and power skating
1 p.m. Goalies on ice
2 p.m. Scrimmage
Thursday, June 27 1 p.m. On-ice testing
3 p.m. Scrimmage
Friday, June 28 10:15 a.m. Team MacInnis on-ice skills and power skating
11:15 a.m. Team Tkachuk on-ice skills and power skating
6 p.m. Scrimmage