Blues prospect Kyrou named OHL’s most outstanding player

One of the St. Louis Blues‘ top prospects was recognized as such Thursday when the Ontario Hockey League awarded Jordan Kyrou the Red Tilson Trophy, which goes to the league’s Most Outstanding Player of the Year.

Kyrou, 20, tied for the OHL lead with 70 assists and added 39 goals to finish third with 109 points in 56 games for the Sarnia Sting. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward became the first OHL player ever to score 100-plus points.

Kyrou, a second-round draft selection (35th overall) in 2016, joins Doug Gilmour as the only Blues draft picks to win the Red Tilson Trophy. The Sting captain led Sarnia to its best regular season in franchise history (46 wins, 97 points).

A Toronto native, Kyrou also represented Canada at the 2018 U-20 World Junior Championship, collecting 10 points in seven tournament games as Canada won gold.