Blues preseason game to be streamed live on FOX Sports app

The Blues’ preseason game this Friday, Sept. 28, will be streamed live on the FOX Sports app and at FOXSportsGO.com. (Direct link: https://a.fsgo.com/3mTDrDSSwQ).

Customers of pay-TV providers who receive FOX Sports Midwest as part of their video subscription will be able to stream live the Blues’ game vs. Dallas at Enterprise Center. It gets underway at 7 p.m. The video stream will be accompanied by the Blues’ radio call with Chris Kerber (play-by-play) and Joey Vitale (analyst).

The FOX Sports app is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

During the regular season, 72 games will be televised by FOX Sports Midwest and streamed on the FOX Sports app.