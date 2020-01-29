Blues place Sundqvist on IR with lower-body injury

A lower-body injury that kept Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist out of Tuesday night’s win at Calgary will sideline him a while longer.

The Blues placed Sundqvist on injured reserve Wednesday. The 25-year-old was hurt in the third period of a loss in Vancouver on Monday night.

Sundqvist has scored 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 44 games this season. He missed time in November and December with an ankle injury, but coach Craig Berube told reporters Tuesday that his current injury is not related to that one.

Sundqvist’s absence Tuesday dovetailed with the return of Sammy Blais from IR. Blais had four hits in 11:01 of ice time against the Flames.