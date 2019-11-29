Blues place Oskar Sundqvist on IR, recall Poganski from San Antonio

A lower-body injury suffered during a win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday in which he scored two goals has landed St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist on injured reserve.

The Blues replaced Sundqvist on the active roster with forward Austin Poganski, who was recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in San Antonio.

Sundqvist, 25, has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 26 games this season.

Poganski, 23, has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 21 games with the Rampage this season. A fourth-round draft pick in 2014, Poganski has spent the past three seasons in San Antonio, totaling 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists).