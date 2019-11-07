Blues place Steen on IR with high ankle sprain

Blues veteran forward Alexander Steen is expected to be out at least four weeks as he recovers from a left high ankle sprain he suffered Wednesday in Edmonton.

The Blues placed Steen on injured reserve Thursday. The injury resulted from a second-period collision with Oilers forward Alex Chiasson.

Steen, 35, has five assists in 17 games with the Blues this season. He opened the season on the fourth line but also has played on the second and third lines at times, particularly following the loss of Vladimir Tarasenko.

The Blues have not indicated whether a player will be promoted from their AHL affiliate in San Antonio to fill Steen’s roster spot. They still haven’t filled the one vacated by Tarasenko, who was placed on long-term IR after injuring his shoulder Oct. 24.

The Blues carry a six-game winning streak into their next game, Saturday at Calgary.