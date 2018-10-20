Blues send Soshnikov out for conditioning assignment with Rampage

ST. LOUIS — After missing out on training camp, the preseason and the entirety of the regular season to date, St. Louis Blues forward Nikita Soshnikov is finally ready to return to game action.

As he gets up to speed, however, Soshnikov will spend some time in the minor leagues. The Blues announced on Saturday morning that Soshnikov has been assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, on a conditioning assignment. The 25-year-old forward has been recovering from a concussion sustained during offseason training.

The 25-year-old Soshnikov was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 15 of this year. He went on to appear in 12 regular-season games with the Blues in 2017-18, posting two points (one goal, one assist) and four penalty minutes. Overall, the Nizhny Tagil, Russia, native has dressed in 82 career NHL regular-season games between Toronto and St. Louis, accumulating 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and 26 penalty minutes.