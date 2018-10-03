Blues make final cuts, set Opening Night roster
ST. LOUIS — The Blues‘ Opening Night roster has been set.
A couple of youngsters, forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, are on it. So are defensemen Chris Butler, a veteran, and Niko Mikkola, a 22-year-old rookie, because of injuries to defensemen Carl Gunnarsson (not on the roster as he recovers from knee and hip operations) and Joel Edmundson (on the roster, but not yet ready to play after suffering a groin injury last week). Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo is on the roster, though he will miss the season opener due to suspension for a hit in a preseason game.
Additional injured players not on the roster are forwards Robby Fabbri, Erik Foley and Nikita Soshnikov and goalie Luke Opilka. Forward Oskar Sundqvist was placed on injured reserve, while defenseman Jakub Jerabek was not placed on the roster while awaiting a visa following the Blues’ trade with Edmonton.
The Blues assigned forwards Chris Thorburn and Zach Sanford, defenseman Jake Walman and goalie Ville Husso to the San Antonio Rampage, the club’s AHL affiliate.
The Blues’ roster when they open the 2018-19 season Thursday night against Winnipeg at the Enterprise Center:
FORWARDS
Ivan Barbashev
Sammy Blais
Tyler Bozak
Jordan Kyrou
Pat Maroon
Ryan O’Reilly
David Perron
Brayden Schenn
Jaden Schwartz
Alexander Steen
Vladimir Tarasenko
Robert Thomas
DEFENSEMEN
Robert Bortuzzo
Jay Bouwmeester
Chris Butler
Vince Dunn
Joel Edmundson
Niko Mikkola
Colton Parayko
Alex Pietrangelo
Jordan Schmaltz
GOALTENDERS
Jake Allen
Chad Johnson