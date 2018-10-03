Blues make final cuts, set Opening Night roster

ST. LOUIS — The Blues‘ Opening Night roster has been set.

A couple of youngsters, forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, are on it. So are defensemen Chris Butler, a veteran, and Niko Mikkola, a 22-year-old rookie, because of injuries to defensemen Carl Gunnarsson (not on the roster as he recovers from knee and hip operations) and Joel Edmundson (on the roster, but not yet ready to play after suffering a groin injury last week). Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo is on the roster, though he will miss the season opener due to suspension for a hit in a preseason game.

Additional injured players not on the roster are forwards Robby Fabbri, Erik Foley and Nikita Soshnikov and goalie Luke Opilka. Forward Oskar Sundqvist was placed on injured reserve, while defenseman Jakub Jerabek was not placed on the roster while awaiting a visa following the Blues’ trade with Edmonton.

The Blues assigned forwards Chris Thorburn and Zach Sanford, defenseman Jake Walman and goalie Ville Husso to the San Antonio Rampage, the club’s AHL affiliate.

The Blues’ roster when they open the 2018-19 season Thursday night against Winnipeg at the Enterprise Center:

FORWARDS

Ivan Barbashev

Sammy Blais

Tyler Bozak

Jordan Kyrou

Pat Maroon

Ryan O’Reilly

David Perron

Brayden Schenn

Jaden Schwartz

Alexander Steen

Vladimir Tarasenko

Robert Thomas

DEFENSEMEN

Robert Bortuzzo

Jay Bouwmeester

Chris Butler

Vince Dunn

Joel Edmundson

Niko Mikkola

Colton Parayko

Alex Pietrangelo

Jordan Schmaltz

GOALTENDERS

Jake Allen

Chad Johnson