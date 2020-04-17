Blues, MacEachern agree to two-year, one-way contract extension

ST. LOUIS — Mackenzie MacEachern and the St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension.

The contract averages $900,000 a season and is a one-way deal, which means he is paid the same salary regardless of whether he is playing with the Blues or in the minors.

MacEachern, 26, had been scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the 2019-20 season.

After playing in 29 games as a rookie on the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning team in 2018-19, MacEachern has appeared in 51 games this season, tallying seven goals and three assists.

Previously this week, the Blues reached new deals with forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Marco Scandella.