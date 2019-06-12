Blues lineup changes: Barbashev and Edmundson in, Thomas and Bortuzzo out

Ivan Barbashev is back, thanks to the end of his one-game suspension. And Robert Thomas is out of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight in Boston.

Blues interim coach Craig Berube confirmed Thomas’ absence from the lineup Wednesday. Thomas played through a wrist injury in Game 6 — his first appearance since leaving Game 1 against the Bruins following a hit by Torey Krug — but played only 9 minutes, 21 seconds, less time than anyone else on the ice.

Barbashev was suspended for Game 6 for a hit on Bruins forward Marcus Johansson.

The other lineup change will be the replacement of defenseman Robert Bortuzzo with defenseman Joel Edmundson, who was a healthy scratch the last two games.