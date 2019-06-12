Blues lineup changes: Barbashev and Edmundson in, Thomas and Bortuzzo out

Robert Thomas, who missed four games following this hit by the Bruins' Torey Krug in Game 1, will not play in Game 7.
Ivan Barbashev is back, thanks to the end of his one-game suspension. And Robert Thomas is out of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight in Boston.

Blues interim coach Craig Berube confirmed Thomas’ absence from the lineup Wednesday. Thomas played through a wrist injury in Game 6 — his first appearance since leaving Game 1 against the Bruins following a hit by Torey Krug — but played only 9 minutes, 21 seconds, less time than anyone else on the ice.

Barbashev was suspended for Game 6 for a hit on Bruins forward Marcus Johansson.

The other lineup change will be the replacement of defenseman Robert Bortuzzo with defenseman Joel Edmundson, who was a healthy scratch the last two games.

 