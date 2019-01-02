Blues’ Kyrou earns AHL Rookie of the Month honors

ST. LOUIS – Forward Jordan Kyrou has done something no San Antonio Rampage player has ever accomplished before — earn notice as the AHL Rookie of the Month.

Kyrou, a top Blues prospect who was drafted in the second round in 2016, was honored for his play in December, when he had at least one point in every game, totaling 15 points on six goals and nine assists.

Kyrou, 20, ranks 10th in AHL rookie scoring this season with 22 points and is tied for 11th with nine goals. His 11-game point streak (eight goals, 11 assists) dates to Nov. 25.

Kyrou has played 11 games with the Blues this season, tallying a goal and an assist. The goal, scored Dec. 9 against Vancouver, was the first of his NHL career.