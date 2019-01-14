Blues’ Binnington earns NHL’s second star in his first week as a starter

ST. LOUIS – Blues rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington had one heckuva week last week — and the NHL took notice.

The league named Binnington its second star for the week ending Sunday.

Binnington, 25, opened the week making the first start of his NHL career, and it was momentous — a 25-save, 3-0 shutout of the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday. He made two more starts, beating the Canadiens 4-1 at home Thursday and the Stars 3-1 in Dallas on Saturday, making him 3-0-0 for the week.

Binnington had a .974 save percentage and a 0.67 goals-against average over the three games. That GAA is the fifth-lowest mark of any goaltender in his first three career starts in NHL history.

Binnington’s shutout in his first NHL start was only the second in Blues history (the first was Rich Parent on Jan. 26, 1999, vs. San Jose) and the 35th in NHL history.

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano was the first star for the week, and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel was the third star.