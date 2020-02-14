Blues’ Bouwmeester undergoes Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure

Three days after collapsing on the St. Louis Blues‘ bench due to a cardiac episode, veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a procedure to restore his heart’s normal rhythm.

The Blues announced Friday morning that underwent a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim. It was performed by UCI‘s cardiology team, headed by chief cardiologist Dr. Pranav M. Patel. Currently, Bouwmeester is under the care of Dr. Patel as well as an expert team of UCI electrophysiologists, including Dr. Michael Rochon-Duck and Dr. David Donaldson. Upon approval of release by the UCI Cardiology Department, Bouwmeester will be flown back to St. Louis and monitored by Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University physicians. The Blues will provide an update on Bouwmeester’s status early next week.