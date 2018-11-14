A chance to shine: Blues’ Allen to be in net against Blackhawks
Jake Allen will be in goal when the St. Louis Blues open a three-game road trip Wednesday night at Chicago.
Allen has sat out the last three games while Chad Johnson started. Johnson won two of those games, including a shutout of San Jose on Friday.
Allen is 4-3-3 with a 3.99 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in 11 starts this season.
Coach Mike Yeo announced Tuesday that center Brayden Schenn would miss his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Jordan Schmaltz will be St. Louis’ other scratches.
The Blues’ forward lines tonight against the Blackhawks:
Jaden Schwartz – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko
Robby Fabbri – Tyler Bozak – Alexander Steen
Zach Sanford – Robert Thomas – David Perron
Pat Maroon – Ivan Barbashev – Oskar Sundqvist
The Blues’ defensive pairings:
Carl Gunnarsson – Alex Pietrangelo
Vince Dunn – Colton Parayko
Joel Edmundson – Jay Bouwmeester