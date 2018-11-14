A chance to shine: Blues’ Allen to be in net against Blackhawks

Jake Allen will be in goal when the St. Louis Blues open a three-game road trip Wednesday night at Chicago.

Allen has sat out the last three games while Chad Johnson started. Johnson won two of those games, including a shutout of San Jose on Friday.

Allen is 4-3-3 with a 3.99 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in 11 starts this season.

Coach Mike Yeo announced Tuesday that center Brayden Schenn would miss his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Jordan Schmaltz will be St. Louis’ other scratches.

The Blues’ forward lines tonight against the Blackhawks:

Jaden Schwartz – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko

Robby Fabbri – Tyler Bozak – Alexander Steen

Zach Sanford – Robert Thomas – David Perron

Pat Maroon – Ivan Barbashev – Oskar Sundqvist

The Blues’ defensive pairings:

Carl Gunnarsson – Alex Pietrangelo

Vince Dunn – Colton Parayko

Joel Edmundson – Jay Bouwmeester