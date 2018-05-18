Blues’ Schwartz to miss rest of World Championship with upper-body injury

ST. LOUIS — While his latest ailment isn’t expected to cause him to miss any NHL action, St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz has been bitten by the injury bug once again.

Hockey Canada announced Friday that Schwartz will miss the remainder of the 2018 IIHF World Championship with an upper-body injury. Schwartz’s injury is not expected to affect his availability for Blues training camp this September.

The 25-year-old Schwartz posted four assists in eight tournament games prior to his injury. The Wilcox, Saskatchewan, native was representing Canada for the fourth time on the international stage, having previously competed at the 2013 IIHF World Championship, while medaling at both the 2011 (silver) and 2012 (bronze) U-20 World Junior Championships.

Schwartz has been affected by significant injuries in each of the last four seasons. He missed seven games with a broken foot in 2014-15, 49 games with a fractured ankle in 2015-16, the first four games of the 2016-17 season with a wrist injury and 20 games with another fractured ankle in 2017-18. During the 2017-18 NHL regular season, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward dressed in 62 games for the Blues, logging 59 points, including 24 goals and 35 assists.